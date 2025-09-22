H1’25: Zenith Bank Sustains Dominance, Grosses N2.5trn In Earnings

…rewards shareholders with N1.25trn dividend

Sustaining its topline performance, foremost tier 1 lender, Zenith Bank, has reported N2.5 trillion in gross earnings for the half year ended June 30, 2025. The Group’s financial results released over the weekend also revealed the bank posted an impressive profit before tax of N625.629 billion.

Following this robust performance, the Board has approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, a 25 per cent increase over the N1.00 paid in the first half of 2024, maintaining the bank’s position as a leading dividendpaying bank and reinforcing its longstanding commitment to rewarding its esteemed shareholders.

The substantial dividend payout reflects exceptional underlying performance. Despite higher provisioning requirements from the industry-wide exit of the CBN forbearance regime, the bank recorded a robust 20 per cent year-on-year increase in gross earnings, rising from N2.1 trillion to N2.5 trillion in H1 2025.

Interest income drove this performance with an impressive 60 per cent growth, climbing from N1.1 trillion to N1.8 trillion. The Bank achieved this impressive increase in interest income through strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

Commenting on the H1 2025 results, Group Managing Director/ CEO, Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji, OON, noted that Zenith Bank’s performance reaffirmed the creativity and innovation of our unicorn workforce in a dynamic operating environment.

“Despite the huge provisioning requirements as the industry exits the CBN forbearance regime, we’ve seen substantial improvement in our asset quality. Our balance sheet remains robust with adequate capital buffers, positioning us well to seize opportunities across our key markets,” she said.

Building on this strong foundation, the GMD/CEO indicated that the bank expects to accelerate its growth trajectory in the second half of the year. She assured shareholders that the robust performance, combined with the improved asset quality, positions the bank to deliver exceptional returns, with expectations of a quantum yearend dividend for 2025.

“Our shareholders can look forward to continued value creation as we leverage emerging opportunities and maintain our strategic growth with strong corporate governance culture,” she noted, high lighting the bank’s track record of improving dividend payments even during challenging periods.

Looking beyond H1 2025, she reinforced her optimistic outlook, saying: We’re on a solid growth path that we expect to maintain through the rest of 2025 and into 2026. Our focus remains on innovation, digital transformation, and developing solutions that address our clients’ changing needs. “With improving market conditions, we’re well placed to sustain this momentum whilst maintaining responsible leadership and delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders.”