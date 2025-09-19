H1’25: Zenith Bank Posts N532bn Profit As Founder Earns N7.25bn In Interim Dividend

Zenith Bank Plc has once again reinforced its reputation as Nigeria’s dividend powerhouse, declaring a half-year profit of N532.2 billion while its Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, harvested a staggering N7.25 billion in interim dividends— the single largest payout to any shareholder in the market this season.

The audited results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, show gross earnings surged 20 per cent year-on-year to N2.52 trillion, from N2.10 trillion in the same period of 2024. Yet profit before tax dipped 14 per cent to N625.6 billion, and profit after tax fell eight per cent from N578.0 billion a year ago, reflecting cost pressures in a volatile operating environment.

For shareholders, however, the story remains one of resilience and returns. The board approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share—up 25 per cent from N1.00 last year. For Ovia, who now controls 5.8 billion units of the bank’s stock (4.15 billion directly and 1.65 billion indirectly), that translates into N7.25 billion in cash.

His holdings have expanded significantly from 5.08 billion shares at the end of 2024, underscoring his growing conviction in Zenith’s long-term trajectory. Measured against his investment, the chairman’s interim dividend yield comes in at roughly 1.9 per cent for the half year—an enviable payout in an economy where fixed-income returns are increasingly volatile.

On an annualised basis, his dividend stream alone delivers double-digit returns, not counting capital gains from Zenith’s stock, which trades at N66 per share as of press time. Zenith Bank has 31.4 billion ordinary shares in issue. Jim Ovia alone takes about 18.5 per cent of Zenith Bank’s entire interim dividend pool.