H1’25: Zenith Bank Pays N1.25k Interim Dividend To Shareholders

…set for record full year returns

Zenith Bank Plc, has made good its promise by paying a total interim dividend of N51.3 billion at N1.25 per share to its shareholders for the half year 2025.

A statement yesterday described the significant payout as representing over 60 per cent increase from the N31.4 billion paid in H1 2024, demonstrating the bank’s commitment and enhanced capacity to continually generate value for its shareholders amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The dividend payment comes on the heels of the bank’s audited financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in September 2025, which showcased a robust financial position and growth trajectory.

Commenting on the dividend payout, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said: “We are pleased to have paid this significant interim dividend to our valued shareholders. Our half-year results underscore our resilience and commitment to our stakeholders. Based on the momentum achieved in H1, we are confident in our full-year outlook and expect to exceed shareholders’ expectations by year end.”

The substantial dividend payout reflects exceptional underlying performance as the Bank recorded a robust 20 per cent year-on-year increase in gross earnings, rising from N2.1 trillion to N2.5 trillion in H1 2025. Interest income drove this performance with an impressive 60 per cent growth, climbing from N1.1 trillion to N1.8 trillion.

The bank achieved this impressive increase in interest income through strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management. The bank’s total assets also expanded to N31 trillion in June 2025, representing steady growth from N30 trillion in December 2024, underpinned by a robust and well-structured balance sheet.

Customer confidence remained strong, with deposits growing by seven per cent from N22 trillion to N23 trillion in June 2025. Zenith Bank’s shareholders can be assured of the bank’s continued focus on delivering exceptional value and growth, driven by its strong financial fundamentals and strategic initiatives.

The bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards, including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the sixteenth consecutive year in the 2025 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker and “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.