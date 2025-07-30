H1’25: Wema Bank’s Profit Before Tax Up 231% To N101.2bn

Wema Bank Plc, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank, most resilient and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has reported remarkable financial upturns including a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N101.2 billion, representing a 231 per cent increase compared to N30.55 billion recorded in the corresponding period of H1 2024.

The bank released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the half-year period ended June 30, 2025, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

The bank’s Gross Earnings also rose to N303.20 billion, reflecting a 70 per cent increase from H1 2024’s N178.63 billion.

Interest Income grew by 65 per cent year-onyear to N240.12 billion (H1 2024: N145.53 billion), while Non-Interest Income surged by 91 per cent year-on-year to N63.08 billion (H1 2024: N33.10 billion).

Wema Bank’s balance sheet remained robust and well-structured, with total assets rising from N3.585 trillion in HI 2024 to N3.963trillion in H1 2025; deposit base growing by three per cent from N2.523 trillion in FY 2024 to N2.60trillion, and Loans and Advances growing by 19 per cent to N1.426 trillion in H1 2025, compared to N1.201trillion reported in FY 2024.

The bank’s Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio stood at 3.17 per cent as at H1 2025, reflecting the bank’s continued focus on maintaining asset quality.

These indicators not only reflect Wema Bank’s resilience and efficiency, but also its strong capacity to sustain its growth momentum and continue to deliver optimum value to its stakeholders.

Commenting on the outstanding results, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, affirmed the bank’s commitment to maintaining the upward growth trajectory in its financials and delivering optimum value to every stakeholder of Wema Bank.