H1’25: Value Of Nigeria’s Gas Sales To Europe, Asia Hit N12trn

Despite the inability to meet full demand from buyers, Nigeria is taking full advantage of sanctions on Russia to boost its gas exports. Besides previous sales recorded since the sanctions commenced due the Kremlin state’s invasion of Ukraine, Nigeria has added more volume in the last six months, earning well over $8 billions (N12trn) ferrying out 11.91 million tonnes (481,067 million standard cubic feet of liquefied natural gas in to Asia, America and Europe.

Findings by New Telegraph from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) revealed that the fuel was exported between January and June 2025 to India, China, Spain, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Jamaica, The Philippines, Taiwan and other countries. Recall that in 2024, Spain imported approximately $638 million worth of gas from Nigeria, China, $576 million; France $530 million; India, $495 million; South Korea, $391 million and Portugal, $391 million.

In January this year, it also exported 83,476.39 mmscf; February, 58,985.16 mmscf; March, 81,524.33 mmscf; April, 83,370.24 mmscf; May, 85,634.52 mmscf; June, 88,076.14 mmscf, leading 481,067 mmscf or 11,909,268 million metric tonnes as price reached $680 per metric tonne.

Despite the huge earnings recorded within the period, it, however, lost part of the resources as about 101,417mmscf or 2.06 million tonnes were wasted through flaring. In January, 18,718.64 mmscf were flared; February, 15,852.83 mmscf; March, 16,377.65 mmscf; April, 16,485.04 mmscf; May, 16,819.19 mmscf and June, 17,164.09 mmscf.

In addition to the export, domestic sale was put at 370,662 mmscf in the first half of the year as sales in January was 64,206.09 mmscf; February, 58,473.65 mmscf; March, 64,303.75 mmscf; April, 64,097.82 mmscf; May, 57,297.87 mmscf and June, 62,282.77 mmscf.

It is on record that Nigeria’s liquefied natural gas accounts for about seven per cent of global LNG supply though competition is rising from Mozambique, Tanzania, United States shale gas, even as Train 7, which can boost more production capacity by 35 per cent, is still being delayed from taking off possibly due to critical equipment import and other challenges.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is still battling to meet 2.02 million tonnes of gas ordered by buyers in Europe and Asia in August and September 2025 as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated that only six vessels left with 404,000 tonnes or 20.9 million.

The port data also revealed that LNG Cross Rivers had sailed to Santa Cruz de Tenerife Port, Spain to deliver 66,000 tonnes and LNG Oyo laden with 66,000 went to Port of Fossur-Mer, France. Also, the shipping data explained that Vivit Arabia LNG has loaded 77,000 tonnes; LNG Imo, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 65,000 tonnes; tonnes and LNG Enugu 65,000 tonnes.

Recall that Kpler in its forecast had said that Nigeria’s LNG supply to Asia would see an increase from July 2025, with a projection of 1.01 million metric tonnes in July, which is the highest level for the year so far. It, however, failed to meet the target.

This is part of a broader trend of increased Nigerian LNG exports to Asia, with Kpler also forecasting a rise to 1.36 million in September 2025. It was gathered that there is 16 per cent improvement over the June exports of 505,000 tonnes, leading to 1.11 million tonnes of gas exports valued at $974 million in two months.

In June, Grace Dahlia left the country with 77,000 tonnes; Maran Gas Olympias, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 66,000 tonnes; Grace Dahlia, 77,000 tonnes; Cool Voyager, 64,000 tonnes and LNG Lagos II, 77,000 tonnes. Nigeria has been focusing on liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and Asia since the beginning of the year with the decline of Russian exports to Europe as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) planned to ship more LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex Ship (DES) basis, where sellers pay all costs to move cargoes to buyers.