H1’25: Tier 1 Banks’ Assets Hit N150.60trn

Total assets of Nigeria’s five Tier 1 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) rose by 5.24 per cent, or N7.50 trillion to N150.60 trillion as at the end of June 2025, from N143.09 trillion at the end of December 2024, according to financial statements released by the lenders.

The country’s first tier 1 lenders are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), First HoldCo and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO). New Telegraph’s analysis of the five DMBs’ financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, indicates that Access Bank retains its position as the largest bank in the country, in terms of assets, as it grew its total assets by 2.29 per cent to N42.45 trillion at the end of June 2025 from N41.50 trillion at the end of December 2024.

It was followed by UBA, which grew its total assets by 9.71 per cent to N33. 27 trillion as at the end of June, from N30.32 trillion the lender reported at the end of December. Also, Zenith Bank’s audited financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June, 2025 show that it grew its total assets by 3.46 per cent to N30.99 trillion at the end of June from N29.96 trillion at the end of last year.

Similarly, FirstHoldCo’s total assets rose by 2.54 per cent to N27.20 trillion at the end of June from N26.52 trillion as at December 31, 2024. GTCO’s total assets increased by 12.82 per cent to N16.69 trillion as at the end of June from N14.80 trillion at the end of last year.

Analysts note that assets growth for the Tier 1 banks in the first six months of this year was much slower compared to H1’24 when their assets increased by 38.27 per cent over the figure for the corresponding period of H1’23.

Indeed, in a report released in March, Fitch Ratings had projected that Nigerian banks’ asset growth will slow significantly in 2025, decreasing from 55.0 percent at end-2024 to an estimated 20.0 percent by end-2025.

According to the credit rating agency, the projected deceleration in banks’ asset growth this year is primarily due to currency stabilization. It stated: “We anticipate that Nigeria’s asset growth will soften in 2025, slowing from 55.0 per cent y-o-y at end-2024 to 20.0 per cent by end-2025, as the currency stabilises.

This will be the case for loan growth too, with our forecasts indicating growth of 24.0% by year-end, down from 50.0% at end-2024.” Fitch also noted the deceleration in assets growth is occurring at a time when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is maintaining a monetary policy to combat high inflation, thus resulting in higher interest rates and tighter credit conditions.

Experts point out that despite the headwinds, the Tier 1 banks still generally reported strong results for the first half of the year. For instance, commenting on the lender’s H1’2025 results, Group Managing Director/CEO, of Zenith Bank, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, said: “Despite the huge provisioning requirements as the industry exits the CBN forbearance regime, we’ve seen substantial improvement in our asset quality.

Our balance sheet remains robust with adequate capital buffers, positioning us well to seize opportunities across our key markets.” She assured shareholders that the strong performance, combined with the improved asset quality, positions the bank to deliver exceptional returns, with expectations of a quantum year-end dividend for 2025.

In the same vein, commenting on the Group’s H1’25 results, the Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “Our half year performance reflects the strength of our core business and the progress we are making in building a truly diversified financial services ecosystem.

“Beyond the extraordinary one-off gains of last year, we are now driving sustainable growth with recurring earnings that highlight the resilience and scalability of our model. “A key driver of this momentum is our continued investment in technology, particularly the comprehensive upgrade of our core banking systems, which is already delivering stronger uptime, greater efficiency, and increased capacity to scale as our customer base grows.”