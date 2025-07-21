H1’25: Oil Producing States’ Derivation Rises By 19.7% To N791.32bn Amid Infrastructure Decay

Amid several decaying infrastructure outlay including bad road network, poorly funded healthcare and educational facilities, Nigeria’s key oil producing states received a total of N791.32 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue payments from the Federation Account in the first six months of this year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is 19.17 per cent, or N127.29 billion, higher than the N664.03 billion shared by the states in the corresponding period of 2024.

An analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués issued at the end of the meetings that the committee has, so far, held this year, indicates that the oil producing states received N125.28 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue payments in January; N136.04 billion in February; N132.61 billion in March; N152.55 billion in April; N124.08 billion in May and N120.76 billion in June.

In addition to their statutory allocations, the country’s major oil producing states such as, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Edo, Ondo and Anambra, receive 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account as Derivation Fund, to enable them tackle the environmental problems associated with oil drilling statement released over the weekend by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on the outcome of the FAAC meeting for July 2025, for instance, said that the committee, which shared a total sum of N1.82 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of June 2025 from a gross total of N4.23 trillion, also shared the sum of N120.76 billion to the oil producing states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

According to the statement, “the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its July 2025 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1.818 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of June 2025 from a gross total of N4.232 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Exchange Difference and N100.000 billion Augmentation from Non Mineral Revenue, the Federal Government received N645.383 billion, the States received N607.417 billion, the Local Government Councils got N444.853 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N120.759 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N162.786 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N2.251 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.”

Analysts note that although the 13 per cent deriation revenue payment received by the states in June (N120.76 billion) was the lowest in the first half of this year, the oil producing states, along with their non-oil producing counterparts have, in the last two years, generally benefitted from higher FAAC allocations, as a result of exchange rate gains in the oil sector and increased oil production, occasioned by reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration when it came into office on May 29, 2023.