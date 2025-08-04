H1’25: Nigerian Cement Titans Post Record 296% Surge In Profit To N410.98bn

Nigeria’s cement manufacturing titans— Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, and Lafarge Africa Plc—have delivered record-breaking first-half earnings in 2025, capitalising on strong pricing, margin expansion, and foreign exchange (FX) tailwinds.

Collectively, the three industry leaders posted a total profit after tax (PAT) of N410.98 billion, up from a cumulative N103.72 billion in H1 2024, representing a staggering 296 per cent year-on-year surge.

The remarkable performance underscores the cement sector’s resilience amid macroeconomic headwinds, and reflects the fruits of disciplined cost management, moderated input inflation, and operating leverage from recent expansion cycles.

However, equity analysts warn that current valuations across the board are beginning to outpace underlying fundamentals. BUA Cement Plc emerged as one of the sector’s standout performers, with H1 PAT of N99.77 billion, a 512.7 per cent y/y increase, driven by a 59.4 per cent y/y revenue jump to N580.3 billionand significant margin uplift.

Gross margin surged 19.28 percentage points to 52.2 per cent, aided by minimal cost growth and FX-related gains of N1.62 billion. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) soared to N5.34, up from N1.01 in H1-24. Yet despite this robust showing, analysts at a leading investment bank downgraded the stock to “SELL”, citing valuation pressures.

BUA’s share price of N135 trades at a 37.3 per cent premium to the new target price of N98.33, derived from blended discounted cash flow (DCF) and peer valuation models. Analysts expect full-year 2025 EPS to hit N9.92, with dividends of N9.77/share, translating to a yield of 7.2 per cent. Still, they caution that the current 13.6x 2025E P/E and 8.5x EV/EBITDA leave limited upside.

Dangote Cement Plc, the industry’s behemoth, delivered the highest earnings in absolute terms, with H1 PAT of N311.21 billion, up 303.0 per cent y/y. The group benefited from strong pricing in Nigeria, cost savings from alternative fuels, and a significant reduction in net finance costs, which fell by 96.5 per cent y/y in Q2 alone.

While revenue rose moderately by 17.7 per cent y/y to N2.07 trillion, the company’s EBITDA margin expanded by 781bps y/y to 45.6 per cent, thanks to restrained cost growth (COGS +1.9% y/y) and improved cost efficiencies. EPS more than doubled to N30.74, already exceeding the FY 2024 figure.

Despite upgrading its 2025 EPS projection to N61.22, analysts have also revised Dangote Cement’s recommendation to “HOLD”, citing limited upside from the current price of N528.30 relative to the updated TP of N604.91. The company now trades at 8.6x 2025E P/E, making it the most attractively priced among the top three by this metric.

Lafarge Africa Plc posted H1 EPS of N8.24, up 352.1 per cent y/y, powered by 80.3 per cent revenue growth and a 912bps expansion in EBITDA margin to 39.1 per cent. Cost optimisation—particularly via increased use of alternative fuels and improved logistics—helped contain cost of sales growth to 29.4 per cent y/y, below topline expansion.