H1’25: NGX Powers Capital Formation With N4.63trn

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has reported a landmark N4.63 trillion in capital raised through its platform in the first half of 2025—marking a significant leap in domestic capital mobilisation and affirming the Exchange’s growing centrality to Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda.

This record achievement, which spans sovereign debt listings, corporate bond issuances, and public offerings, underscores the Exchange’s strategic role as a conduit for enterprise expansion, financial sector reforms, and national development.

Central to this surge is the adoption of digital infrastructure and regulatory recalibration, particularly the contributions of NGX Invest, a proprietary digital investment platform launched in 2024 to democratise access to capital market instruments.

Since its debut, NGX Invest has significantly broadened investor participation—especially among retail and institutional investors—accelerating the flow of funds into the banking sector’s ongoing recapitalisation drive.

Notably, more than N2 trillion has been channelled through the platform to support banks working to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s enhanced capital thresholds.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group, attributed the robust half-year performance to a confluence of digital transformation, structural reforms, and regulatory synergy.

“We have worked closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enhance transparency, diversify our product suite, and strengthen investor protection,” Popoola stated.

“This growth reflects our vision to build a globally competitive marketplace—one that is inclusive, accessible, and resilient,” he added. The broader capital market mirrored the momentum, with total market capitalisation rising 16 percent—from N112.60 trillion in January to N126.73 trillion by June.

The equities segment emerged as the engine of growth, gaining over N13 trillion to settle at N75.95 trillion, while the fixed income market remained stable at N50.56 trillion.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) also posted modest yet encouraging growth, driven largely by retail investor interest. By mid-year, the ETF market size had increased to N25.79 billion, a development seen as an early sign of retail market deepening and diversification.

Commenting on the performance, David Adonri, Vice Chairman of Hicap Securities Limited, noted that the equities market appreciated by 16.6 per cent in the first six months—buoyed by a strong second quarter that contributed 13.6 per cent of the gain.

“Stabilising interest rates and improved foreign exchange liquidity have restored confidence in the market, particularly among foreign portfolio investors,” Adonri remarked.

He added: “If the current reform trajectory continues, we could witness even stronger capital flows in the second half.”

With its tripartite structure—comprising Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo), and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo)—the NGX Group continues to entrench itself as a pillar of Nigeria’s capital formation and market development ecosystem.

Its strategic deployment of technology, coupled with robust regulatory oversight, is increasingly seen as a blueprint for fostering inclusive growth and enhancing investor trust in Africa’s largest economy.

As Nigeria navigates a complex economic landscape, the Exchange’s performance in the first half of 2025 signals cautious optimism—an indication that with the right mix of policy support, market innovation, and investor education, the capital market can serve as a vital engine for sustainable economic recovery and transformation.