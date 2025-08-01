…increases CAPEX by 288.4% to N565.7bn

The subscriber base of the telecoms giant, MTN Nigeria, has continued to rise as it recorded 84.7 million subscribers as of June 30, 2025.

The latest financial results of the telecommunications company revealed that it gained additional new subscribers between January and June ending of 2025, a 6.7 per cent increase in the first half of the year.

According to the half-year 2025 report of the telco, the company recorded 3.8 million new subscribers in six months.

It recorded an increase in its subscriber base despite the tough regulatory controls, including a Q1 industry directive limiting third-party agents to a single SIM registration per customer.

While this policy posed short-term challenges to gross connection growth, MTN’s strategic response, including onboarding more strategic agents, is helping the company maintain strong subscriber momentum.

The company CEO, Karl Toriola, said: “The SIM registration reforms are about quality, not just quantity. And our ability to grow our base despite this speaks volumes about the resilience of our commercial strategy.”

“Out of the total subscriber base, active data users jumped by 11.8%, reaching 51 million users. This growth in data users reflects both the hunger for connectivity and the success of MTN’s network expansion efforts. Data traffic surged by 41.2% year-over-year, pointing to deeper digital engagement and stronger mobile-first lifestyles among Nigerians.

“The phased rollout of new pricing across voice and data bundles contributed to this uptick, alongside robust customer value management strategies.

“MTN Nigeria isn’t just adding subscribers, it is investing heavily to keep them. With N565.7 billion in capital expenditure (excluding leases) in H1 alone, a 288.4% increase, the company is expanding network capacity, improving coverage, and enhancing the overall user experience.

“From urban centres to remote regions, this infrastructure investment aims to ensure that every new subscriber gets more than just a signal; they get a reliable digital lifeline.

“MTN expects continued growth in subscribers through H2 2025 as it expands its strategic agent network and adapts to regulatory changes.

“With strong commercial execution, dynamic customer engagement, and a commitment to digital inclusion, MTN Nigeria is poised to deepen its connection with millions more in the months ahead.”

Meanwhile, the telco said it has increased its capital expenditure (CAPEX) in the first half of 2025 by 288.4%.

The company’s capital expenditure (excluding leases) skyrocketed by 288.4% to N565.7 billion, demonstrating MTN Nigeria’s resolute push to expand network capacity, coverage, and quality of experience.

This injection of funds catalysed major infrastructure projects, notably the launch of the Dabengwa Tier 3 Data Centre, West Africa’s largest and most advanced facility of its kind.

“Our accelerated investment strategy is central to delivering next-level service quality and positioning MTN Nigeria as the digital backbone of West Africa,” said Toriola.

MTN Nigeria recorded service revenue growth of 54.6%, reaching N2.4 trillion, with EBITDA jumping by 119.5% to N1.2 trillion.

A striking turnaround from last year’s losses, the company posted a N414.9 billion profit after tax, a swing of nearly N934 billion.

Strong demand across voice, data, fintech, and digital services, alongside strategic price adjustments and expense efficiencies, propelled this surge.

Free cash flow rose 18% to N409.8 billion, solidifying the company’s liquidity and shareholder confidence.

MTN Nigeria’s investment extended beyond infrastructure, with meaningful strides in financial technology.

Over 2.7 million active wallets and a fivefold increase in customer deposits reflected renewed momentum in its fintech ecosystem.

The company also received regulatory clearance for a national roaming deal with 9Mobile and began onboarding MVNOs, advancing connectivity and inclusion goals.

A firm believer in shared value, MTN pledged N3 billion to Nigeria’s 3 Million Technical Talent Programme, and unveiled a startup accelerator with N100 million in grants to back local innovation.

The twin initiatives underscore its broader ambition to drive sustainable digital transformation.

With macroeconomic conditions stabilising and regulatory shifts aligning with growth, MTN Nigeria is optimistic about sustaining momentum.

Upgraded guidance projects FY 2025 service revenue growth and EBITDA margins of “at least low-50%”, with medium-term targets set for low-20% revenue growth and 53–55% margins.

Toriola noted: “We remain firmly on track to restore our balance sheet by Q3 and drive long-term value creation across Nigeria and beyond.”