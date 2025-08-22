H1’25: Five Banks Rake In N500.91bn Profit

The combined Profit after Tax (PAT) of five of Nigeria’s deposit money banks (DMBs) rose by 5.70 per cent, or N27.02 billion, to N500.91 billion in the first six months of the year, compared to N473.89 billion, in the corresponding period of 2024, H1’25 results released by the lenders show.

The five DMBs are Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Wema Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc, First HoldCo Plcand Jaiz Bank Plc. New Telegraph’s analysis of the lenders’ unaudited Half Year (H1) financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), shows that contrary to analysts’ prediction that the country’s banks will likely experience a phase of slower profit growth this year, as exchange rate stability has reduced their foreign exchange revaluation gains, the DMBs generally still posted strong PAT growth in H1’25.

Specifically, Sterling Financial Holdings Company’s H1’ 25 PAT surged by 156.99 per cent, or N25.51 billion, to N41.78 billion from the N16.26 billion that the lender reported for the corresponding period of last year. Also, at N87.52 billion, Wema Bank’s H1’25 PAT, jumped by 229.08 per cent compared to N26.60 billion in the first half of 2024.

Similarly, FCMB posted a PAT of N73.4 billion in the first six months of the year compared to N59.48 billion in H1’24. Non-interest lender, Jaiz Bank Plc’s PAT also headed north in the first half of 2025, as it rose to N14.45 billion from N11.28 billion in the corresponding period of last year. First HoldCo’s H1’2025 PAT closed at N283.77 billion compared to N360.27 billion in the first half of 2024.

Further analysis of the results indicates that the five DMBs posted a combined Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N596.17 billion in the first half of this year compared to N535.67 billion in H1’24. Analysts note that while headwinds, such as sticky inflation and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) retention of tight monetary policies negatively impacted other sectors of the economy in the first half of the year, the banking industry was able to leverage the high-interest rate environment, as well as their core revenue sources:

Fee and commission income from electronic transactions, account maintenance fees and trade finance, to post a strong performance. For instance, commenting on the Group’s H1’ 25 results, Sterling Financial Holdings Company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Yemi Odubiyi, said: “Our outstanding half-year results are the product of clear strategic focus and a relentless drive to create lasting value for our stakeholders.

Our performance reflects not just robust growth in core income lines, but also our success in building a resilient and agile business model, capable of delivering superior returns even in a dynamic macroeconomic environment. “As we continue to diversify our income streams and invest in operational efficiency, we remain steadfast in our commitment to responsible growth, prudent risk management, and sustainable impact.”

In the same vein, commenting on the Group’s H1’ 25 results, FirstHoldCo’s Group Managing Director, Adebowale Oyedeji, stated: “FirstHoldCo has once again demonstrated its resilience and tenacity amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

In the first half of 2025, gross earnings grew to N1.7 trillion largely on the back of a strong 75.7 per cent y-o-y growth in net interest income to N904.8 billion. “This underscores our ability to capitalise on market opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on profitability. Profit before tax closed at N356.1 billion primarily due to normalization of foreign exchange gains recorded in the previous year and an increase in impairment charges as we further strengthen the balance sheet to cover unresolved forborne loans.

“Looking ahead, our immediate priorities are strengthening our earnings profile, completing the recapitalisation of FirstBank well before the March 2026 deadline and achieving full resolution of forbearance loans by financial year end 2025. “Our strategic focus remains accelerating digital transformation, enhancing the customer journey, driving sustainable long-term growth through partnerships, increasing operational excellence and maintaining disciplined risk asset governance and oversight.”