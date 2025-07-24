H1’25: FG’s Tax Earning Up 43% To N14.3trn, Exceeds Projection

…non-oil grew by 44%, oil 39%

Nigeria collected more than half its targeted annual tax revenue in the first six months of the year, despite oil price dropping below budget projections.

Bloomberg yesterday quoted the Federal Government as saying that tax revenue in Africa’s top crude producer grew 43 per cent to N14.3 trillion ($9 billion) compared with a year earlier, putting it well ahead of schedule to meet its fullyear goal of N25.2 trillion.

According to the baseline growth target, the 2025 revenue target represents a 16.4 per cent increase relative to the total revenue collected in 2024.

“Achieving our annual target necessitates sustaining a baseline growth rate of 16.4 per cent compared to corresponding revenue collections from the previous year.

“This benchmark serves as an essential reference point for performance evaluation,” the report said.

An evaluation of revenue collection performance as of June 30, 2025, indicates an upward trajectory relative to the corresponding period in 2024.

The growth rate stands at 43 per cent, substantially exceeding the baseline growth target of 16.4 per cent.

This favourable increase highlights the accelerated pace of revenue collection against 2024 and highlights continued momentum toward achieving the 2025 revenue target.

Non-oil tax collection as of June 30, 2025, significantly outperformed the previous year’s figures, recording N10.64 trillion compared to N7.37 trillion, with a growth rate of 44.2 per cent. Tax from oil revenue rose 39 per cent to N3.6 trillion over the period.

This increase once again underscores the effectiveness of revenue diversification initiatives, strengthened tax compliance measures, and enhanced enforcement strategies implemented by the Service.

Oil prices have averaged $70 per barrel this year, $5 less than Nigeria’s 2025 budget forecast.

Revenue collection was buoyed by the “effectiveness of revenue-diversification initiatives, strengthened tax-compliance measures and enhanced enforcement strategies,” the government said.

The revenue data predates the implementation of new laws that are aimed at lifting the ratio of tax to gross domestic product to 18 per cent by 2030, from about 13 per cent currently.