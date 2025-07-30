H1’25: EcoBank Defies Headwinds, Posts $1.1bn Revenue, $398m Profit

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the leading pan-African banking group, has reported an impressive 23% year-on-year increase in profit be – fore tax, reaching $398 million for the first half of 2025, in unaudited results released Tuesday.

The Group’s performance, delivered against a backdrop of global economic headwinds and domestic challenges across key markets, underscores the strength of its diversified business model and the execution of its Growth, Transformation, and Returns (GTR) strategy.

The bank also achieved its best cost-to-income ratio in over a decade, improving to 49.1 per cent, as net revenue rose 12 per cent yearon-year to $1.1 billion.

Customer deposits surged by a remarkable $3.4 billion to $23.9 billion, with 83 per cent of total deposits held in low-cost current and savings accounts—a strong signal of deepening customer trust and loyalty across the Group’s 35-country foot print.

Commenting on the results, Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Group, described the half-year performance as a testament to the resilience and strength of the Group’s operating model.

“Our performance demonstrates that we are growing sustainably and efficiently in a complex environment. These results are the product of our diversified portfolio, disciplined execution of our GTR strategy, and investments in digital infrastructure,” Awori stated.

Corporate and Investment Banking led the charge with a 44 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax, reaching $323 million, buoyed by heightened client activity in trade finance, foreign exchange, and robust asset-liability management.

Consumer and Commercial Banking recorded a 10 per cent growth in profit before tax to $216 million, powered by expanding relationships with high-net-worth individuals and growing momentum among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Ecobank’s regional operations delivered strong contributions, with Francophone West Africa posting a 12 per cent growth in profit before tax to $176 million, while Anglophone West Africa saw profits rise 19 per cent to $175 million, driven by a sharp turnaround in Ghana’s macroeconomic outlook.

In Nigeria, the Group’s largest market by size, Ecobank posted an impressive 45 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax, a critical indicator of operational recovery amid FX volatility and fiscal tightening. Meanwhile, Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa (CESA) posted a 27 per cent increase, contributing $207 million to Group profit before tax.