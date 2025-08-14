H1’25: Breweries Return To Profitability With N1.09trn Revenue

Despite the relentless bite of double-digit inflation, a weakened naira, and high operating costs, Nigeria’s leading breweries delivered a robust financial rebound in the first half of 2025, generating a combined N1.09 trillion in revenue from alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage sales.

Unaudited half-year results show that Nigerian Breweries Plc, International Breweries Plc, and Champion Breweries Plc collectively recorded a 53.2 per cent year-on-year increase from N711.58 billion in H1 2024. Nigerian Breweries, the largest player, reported N733.19 billion in revenue, a 53 per cent surge from N478.84 billion a year earlier.

International Breweries followed with N340.99 billion, up 53 per cent from N223.20 billion in the corresponding period, while Champion Breweries posted N15.9 billion, marking a 66.9 per cent rise from N9.5 billion in H1 2024. Analysts attribute the strong top-line performance to Nigeria’s entrenched social drinking culture, intensified product distribution, and festive season demand during last Easter and Sallah.

The gains come despite severe macroeconomic headwinds, including elevated costs of goods driven by currency depreciation and surging fuel prices, which averaged N939.50 per litre in December 2024 after peaking at N1,184.83 in June. The cost environment also swelled operating expenses, finance costs, and foreign exchange losses across the sector.

Yet, after a bruising 2024 marred by losses linked to foreign exchange policy shifts, all three breweries swung back to profitability. Nigerian Breweries moved from a N115.5 billion loss in H1 2024 to N130.84 billion profit in H1 2025. International Breweries posted N41.3 billion in profit after a N106.78 billion loss last year.

Champion Breweries earned N2.29 billion compared with a N386.7 million loss, aided by the elimination of the N910.74 million foreign exchange loss recorded in the previous period. A sector update by Afrinvest titled “Brewing Back to Profitability” noted that the global beer market contracted slightly for a second year in 2024, with sales volume at 1.78 million hectolitres due to soft demand and persistent inflation.

However, revenues rose 3.3 per cent to $617.7 billion, supported by price adjustments and brand premiumisation. For Nigeria, Afrinvest reported that brewery revenues in 2024 surged 39.2 per cent to N1.9 trillion, beating projections.

This was driven by inflationinduced price hikes and stronger consumer spending following the 133.5 per cent increase in the national minimum wage to N70,000 in Q3 2024. The industry’s strongest quarter came in Q4 2024, with revenues climbing 42.6 per cent to N611.0 billion, buoyed by a resurgence of social events such as Lagos’ “Detty December,” which contributed an estimated N111.5 billion to entertainment spending.

Looking ahead, Afrinvest projects a N215.3 billion profit before tax for the industry in 2025, underpinned by macroeconomic stabilisation, tax adjustments, product resizing, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. The breweries sector, it concludes, is “firmly on the path to sustained recovery.”