H1’25: Banks Sustain Cheque Transactions To N1.70trn Despite E-Payment Growth

The wide embrace of e-payment channels for financial services across the country has led to further dip in cheque transactions in deposit money banks (DMBs). According to available report, the lenders processed cheques valued at N1.70 trillion between January and June this year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The report by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) revealed that the value of cheque transactions stood at N312 billion in January 2025; N301 billion in February; N273 billion in March; N287 billion in April, N298 billion in May and N253 billion in June.

Although the value of cheque transactions dropped in H1’25 compared with the same period of last year, the analysis of data released by NIBSS revealed that the value of cheque transactions has generally been on the decline in recent years.

Specifically, the NIBSS data indicates that the total value of cheque transactions fell to N4.48 trillion in 2019 from N5.04 trillion and N5.38 trillion in 2018 and 2017, respectively. It further declined to N3.27 trillion in 2020; N3.22 trillion in 2021 and N3.20 trillion in 2022.

While the value of cheque transactions rose to N3.24 trillion in 2023, it dropped to N3.11 trillion last year. Analysts note that the decline in cheque usage is not peculiar to Nigeria, but it is rather a global phenomenon, that is being driven by the widespread adoption of electronic payment channels.

For instance, the South African Reserve Bank announced in November 2020 that the country’s lenders would not accept any cheques for deposit or encashment after December 31, 2020.

This was after the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) had noted that the Covid-19 outbreak was intensifying the decline in cheque usage in that country. Also, NIBSS, in a report released in 2016, had predicted that: “We might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

The company stated: “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“For instance, in the Asian Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy.

“In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to nine million in 2018.This is a -10 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate(CAGR) over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017.

“Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions.” Indeed, findings by New Telegraph show that analysts in Nigeria expect the country’s banks to continue to accept cheques for some time to come.

The analysts cite the implementation of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2, which commenced on April 1, 2021, as evidence that cheques are still likely to be in use in the country for the foreseeable future.