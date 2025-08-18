H1’25: AXA Mansard Sustains Growth Momentum With 24% Surge In Insurance Revenue

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the global AXA Group, has announced a strong financial performance for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, posting a 24 per cent year-on-year growth in insurance revenues to N81.15 billion under the new IFRS 17 reporting standards.

The company’s latest figures reflect broad-based growth across its three major business segments. Revenues from its Property & Casualty portfolio rose by 10 per cent to N35.43 billion, Life & Savings climbed by 17 per cent to N14.15 billion, while the Health segment recorded a remarkable 48% growth, reaching N31.58 billion.

Similarly, Gross Written Premiums (GWPs) grew by 23 percent to N115.31 billion, supported by double-digit expansion across all verticals. Property & Casualty premiums increased by 11 per cent to N52.60 billion, Life & Savings grew by 18 per cent to N16.78 billion, and Health premiums soared by 41 per cent to N45.93 billion, underscoring strong demand for healthcare-related insurance solutions amid rising awareness and healthcare costs.

Speaking on the financial results, Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel, Chief Financial Officer of AXA Mansard, noted that the company’s topline growth was driven by strong renewal rates and consistent traction from new business across key product lines.

“In HY 2025, we recorded a 24% year on-year growth in insurance revenues, reinforced by strong renewal ratios and consistent traction from new businesses across our strategic product lines. This topline performance showcases the effectiveness of our distribution channels and the sustained relevance of our product suite in a dynamic operating business environment,” she said.

Despite the strong revenue performance, profit before tax came in at N7.73 billion, representing a 73 per cent decline compared to the same period in 2024. The company attributed this decline to the nonrecurrence of significant foreign exchange gains recorded in the prior year.

However, when adjusted for the one-off FX impact, the underlying profit before tax would have shown a 72% growth, driven by disciplined underwriting and effective cost management. Kunle Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance, described the first-half results as a reflection of the insurer’s operational resilience and commitment to sustainable growth.

“We delivered a solid revenue performance in the first half of the year, a clear reflection of the strength of our core business. As we move into the second half of the year, we are committed to preserving margin resilience while positioning the business to capture emerging value-accretive opportunities across our markets,” Ahmed said.