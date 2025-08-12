‘H1’25: African Start-Ups Attracted $1.2bn In Venture Capital Funding’

In the six months to June this year, the total value of venture capital funding attracted by African start-ups rose by 50 percent from $800 million in 2024 to $1.2 billion, data from the Africa Venture Capital Association (AVCA) shows. The data also indicates that about 80 percent of this funding pool was venture debt and that the number of deals rose to 239 this year, up from 205 last year, an 11 p increase.

However, the date shows that for the first time in history, venture debt – which brings its own pressures and risks for founders – has more than doubled the value of equity deals, tightening conditions for start-up founders across the continent.

Specifically, of the $1.2 billion received, $971 million was in form of debt, a more than double increment from the $428 million recorded in the six months to June 2024 and a deviation from the traditional dominance of equity over debt. “Venture debt’s momentum mirrors trends in the global private capital industry,” notes the AVCA in its mid-year update of VC activity on the continent.

“This asset class grew by an impressive 14 per cent between 2018 and 2024, gaining traction as a flexible, non-dilutive financing tool in an environment marked by tighter equity capital and prolonged exit timelines.” Start-ups that received debt funding attracted more value than those that got equity injections, the AVCA data shows.

But equity funding often comes with a shared risk, differing from debt and pushes firms to seek revenue generation measures quicker to meet repayment deadlines. While the average amount of deal value rose by 31 per cent — from $5.9 million to $7.7 million — the value of debt deals more than doubled, from $14 million to $33 million.

According to AVCA, a majority of the deals signed, especially for equity injection, were below $3 million in value, and the bulk of the growth in the total value of funding came from a few bigticket transactions largely in the financial technology industry.

Debt dominated the highvalue transactions. Over the period, there were only 29 debt deals, 12 per cent of the 239 deals, but accounted for 80 per cent of the total value of the funding, an indication that investors are willing to give the African start-ups more, but as debt and not equity.

“The directional shift towards a cautious but credible recovery is clear,” AVCA notes. “Deal volume is recovering faster than deal value, and while activity remains well below historic highs, the ecosystem is beginning to find its footing.” Last year was one of the worst for the continent’s start-ups, as funding for early to mid- stage start-ups slumped to the lowest since 2020, coming on the back of global economic crises and shocks.