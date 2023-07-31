H1’23: Seplat Energy grows revenue by 3.8% to N278.3bn

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has announced its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, recording a rise in revenue by 3.8 per cent to N278.3 billion from N219.2 billion year-on-year.

The company also declared a Q2’23 dividend of $0.3cents per share, in line with higher core annual dividend of US 12 cents.

The energy company’s also grew its 2023 H1 gross profit to N140.6 billon from N114.1 billion year-on-year. In its announcement, the oil firm described the operating performance for the period as solid, given a two per cent increase in production, helped by reduced losses on its Western Asset, which is benefitting from the availability of the AmukpeEscravos Pipeline and increased output from OML40.

Seplat Energy extended the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) for the acquisition of ExxonMobil’s share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) to preserve the transaction, pending the resolution of certain legal proceedings and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; and will continue to work with all parties to achieve a successful outcome. The full-year production guidance was retained at 45-55 kboepd whilst Capex guidance range at $160 – $190 million (previously $160 m) to support the Group’s objectives for the year.

Commenting on the impressive results, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy said: “Seplat Energy’s continuing strong performance puts us on track for an excellent year that will support the increased quarterly dividends we announced in April, and our balance sheet remains strong despite the impact of the recent Naira devaluation. “We are benefiting greatly from use of the new AmukpeEscravos Pipeline, which has supported our robust cash generation this year, and remain focused on improving operations, reducing costs where possible and further derisking the business. We continue to strengthen our Company in the knowledge that our efforts to improve governance and sustainability are widely supported by Nigerian and international investors.”