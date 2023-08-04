H1’23: Pension Assets Hit N16.76trn

Pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have risen by N1.77 trillion in the first half of 2023, from N14.99 trillion in December 2022 to N16.76 trillion at the end of June 2023. Also, membership increased by 146,920 new contributors, from 9.86 members as of the end of 2022 to over 10 million members as of June 2023.

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, who was represented by the Director of Corporate Communications of the agency, Mr Abdulqadir Dahiru, made the disclosure in Lagos on Thursday.

She said that the Agency’s proactive regulatory approach has strengthened the oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributions. The DG, spoke at the 2023 Journalists Conference organised by the PenCom for members of the press covering Pension matters.

The theme of this year’s workshop is “Transforming Service Delivery in the Pension Industry: Strategies for Improving Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction.” She said the Contributory Pensions Scheme, CPS, had ensured that public and private sector workers can build retirement savings throughout their working lives, fostering financial security during their golden years.

Reflecting on the conference, Dahir-Umar said the summit is a testament to PenCom’s commitment to enhancing the knowledge and understanding of the CPS and its impact in the lives of contributors and retirees. ”

It is also an occasion to interact with the media and discuss developments shaping Nigeria’s pension landscape. “It reflects PenCom’s commitment to continuous service improvement in the Pension Industry so that contributors and retirees receive the best possible experience,” she added.

In the course of the interaction, the DG said three enlighten- ing papers addressing essential aspects of the Agency’s pension system’s service delivery would be presented.