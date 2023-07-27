H1’23: Nigeria, Others Generate $293.4m As Investment Banking Fees

Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business, and one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, yesterday, re- leased the half year 2023 investment banking analysis for sub-Saharan African showing that an estimated $293.4 million worth of investment banking fees were generated within the period. According to the report, the figures represent a 37 per cent increase from the same period in 2022 and the highest first-half total since 2018.

It noted that 65 per cent of all sub-Saharan African fees were generated in South Africa during the period, followed by Nigeria (8%) and Angola (7%). The report also revealed that equity capital markets underwriting fees totalled $9.8 million, a 49 per cent decline compared to year ago levels and the lowest first half total in the region since 2000, while debt capital markets under- writing fees declined eight per cent to a three year low of $53.2 million.

“Syndicated lending fees totalled $160.6 million, more than three-times the value recorded last year at this time when fees fell to the lowest first half level since 2012. “Advisory fees earned from completed M&A transactions in the region totalled $69.8 million during the first six months of 2023, down 21 per cent from 2022 levels and a two-year low. “JP Morgan earned the most investment banking fees in the region during the first six months of 2023, a total of $34.6 million or a 12% share of the total fee pool,” the report noted.

On mergers and acquisitions, the report said the value of announced M&A transactions with any sub-Saharan African involvement reached $12.0 billion during the first six months of 2023, a 51 per cent decline compared to a year ago levels and the low- est first half total since 2020.

It noted that the number of sub-Saharan African deals declined 23 per cent compared to a year ago, a t10- year low, adding that deals involving a sub-Saharan African target totalled $4.9 billion during the first half of 2023, down 77 per cent from 2022 levels and a three-year low. The number of deals declined 23 per cent from last year. Inbound deals involving a non-sub-Saharan Afri- can acquiror declined 80 per cent to $3.6 billion, while domestic deals declined 58 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Sub-Saharan African out- bound M&A totalled $1.6 billion, up 30 per cent compared to the value recorded during 2022 but lower than any other first-half total since 2009. Israel is the most popular destination by value, driven by Fortune Bliss Ventures’ purchase of a stake in mobile game developer Play- tika Holding Corp. India is the most popular destination by number of deals. Energy & Power was the most targeted sector in sub-Saharan African by value, while the highest number of deals was recorded in the technology sector.