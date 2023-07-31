H1’23: NGX Group’s revenue falls by 16.3%

Gross earnings of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc recorded a decrease of 12.5 per cent to N3.70 billion from N4.22 billion as of June 2022, while other income increased by 24.9 per cent to N490 million from N393 million in the same period. Revenue decreased by 16.3 per cent to N3.2 billion in June 2023 from N3.82 billion recorded in June 2022.

This was driven by 14.6 per cent decline in treasury investment income (27.1% of revenue) to N869 million in June 2023 relative to N1,017.4 million in the comparative period in 2022 primarily driven by a comparative reduction in our treasury holdings year over year; 21.2 per cent decline in transaction fees (57.2% of revenue) to N1,830 million in June 2023 from N2,320.7 million recorded in June 2022 due to a drop in trading activities in Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The revenue loss was also caused by 6.7 per cent increase in listing fees (12.1% of revenue) to N388.1 million in June 2023 from N363.8 million in June 2022 buoyed by improved listing on the Exchange in the first half of 2023 relative to the first half of 2022; Rental income (2.2% of revenue) earned from NGX Real Estate lease of office floor spaces recorded a 38.6% increase from N51.8 million in June 2022 to N71.7 million as of June 2023; 39.5% decline in other fees (1.3% of revenue) to N42.1 million in June 2023 from N69.7 million in June 2022, which represents rental income from the trading floor, annual charges from brokers, dealing license, and membership fees earned by the Group.

Increase in other income was driven primarily 30.3 per cent improvement in market data income (59% of other income) to N287.98 million from N220.94 million reported in June 2022, which is made up of technology income, other sub-lease income, and penalty fees and 22.4 per cent growth in other operating income (31% of other income) from N122.5 million in June 2022 to N149.9 million in June 2023. Total expenses grew marginally by 0.4 per cent from N2.60 billion in June 2022 to N2.61 billion in June 2023 primarily driven by a 3.7 per cent growth in operating expenses (39.3% of total expenses) to N1.02 billion from N991.2 million in June 2022. This was moderated because of a decrease in the finance cost (46% of total expenses) of N1.21 billion related to a term loan facility.

Personnel expenses (53.9% of total expenses) also grew by 4.1 per cent from N1.35 billion in June 2022 to N1.41 billion during the period under review while 33.3 per cent decline in Operating profit of N1,076 million in June 2023 from N1,613.1 million in June 2022, as a result of the 16.3 per cent decline in revenue YoY.