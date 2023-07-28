H1’23: FG, States & LGs Shared N4.5Trn

Between January and June 2023, three tires of government, federal, states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 774 local government councils of the federation cumulatively shared N4.5 trillion as distributable revenue approved by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). The amount excludes 13 percent share of derivation fund that goes to oil-producing states as stipulated by the constitution.

The shared amount was derived from Valued Added Tax (VAT), import and excise duties, Companies Income Tax, Petroleum Profit Tax, and oil and gas royalties. The Nigeria National Petroleum Limited (NNPL), which stopped revenue remittance almost two years ago into to federation account, resumed last month, after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu abolished oil firm burdening of the fuel subsidy.

Of the shared N4.5 trillion, the Federal Government received the lion’s share of N2.1 trillion. It was followed by states, N1.4 trillion and local government councils N1 trillion. Analysis of the six months of distributable revenue by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) showed that in January when N750.174 billion was approved, Federal Government’s share was N277.334 billion, states got N244.975 billon while local government councils share was N180.135 billon.

In February, of the total revenue allocation of N722.677 billion, Federal Government got N222. 677 billion, states and FCT share was N236.464 billion while local government councils share was N173.936 billion. In March, FAAC approved N714. 629 billion. Of the sum approved, Federal Government received N276. 141 billion, states got N232.129 billion while local government councils share was N171.257 billion.

In April when N655. 932 billion was approved by FAAC, Federal Government got highest share in the sum of N248.809 billion, states share was N218.307 billion while local government councils got least sum of N160.600 billion. In May, for instance, FAAC approved N788.161 billion. Federal Government’s share was N301.889 billion, states got N265.875 billion while 774 local government councils’ share was N195.541 billion.

In June, FAAC approved N907 billion, the highest amount thus far this year. Of the amount, Federal Government received the highest amount, N345. 564 billion followed by states N295.948 billion while local government councils share was N218.064 billion. The fattest FAAC sharing, N907 billion, shared this July, which was a June revenue, was buoyed by zero fuel subsidy policy of the new government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President, while taking over the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2023, announced subsidy regime discontinu- ance. The policy reversal on subsidy frees Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) from shouldering subsidy lability.

The NNPCL said it remitted N123 billion as interim dividend and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) profit oil to the Federation Account in June this year. NNPC Chief Financial Of- Officer, Umar Ajiya, stated that N81 billion of the amount was the monthly interim dividend and N42 billion was 40 percent PSC profit oil.