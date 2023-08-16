H1’23: FG secures N1.4trn from workers’ pension assets

As pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) continues to grow, the Federal Government has remained the highest beneficiary as it recently secured another N1.4 trillion to increase the share in its instruments to N10.858 trillion, representing over 65 per cent of the total assets now at N16.76 trillion Findings by New Telegraph show that the total investment in Federal Government’s securities, which stood at N9.484 trillion at the beginning of the year, moved to N10.858 trillion at the end of the half year in June.

According to the breakdown, the investment, which grew from N9.484 trillion in January to N9.977 trillion in February, also increased to N10.196 trillion in March. However, between the month of March and April, it declined by N69 billion from N10.196 trillion to N10.127 trillion.

It, however, witnessed a surge to N10.435 trillion in May before settling at N10.858 trillion in the month of June. Trailing in the same vein, states also benefitted hugely from the diverse investment the pension assets are currently deployed into. Details of the report released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) on its website also revealed that investment in state government securities within the period grew from N165.110 billion in January to N277.355 billion in June. According to the details, while the N165.110 billion January figure dropped to N160.306 billion in February, it moved from N162.198 billion in March to N164.035 billion in April. It maintained the rise to NN278.053 billion in May before declining to N277.355 billion in the final month of the half year.

New Telegraph recalls a recent report by the regulator indicating that the assets increased by N1.77 trillion in the first half of 2023, from N14.99 trillion in December 2022 to N16.76 trillion at the end of June 2023. Also, membership increased by 146,920 new contributors, from 9.86 members as of the end of 2022 to over 10 million members as of June 2023.

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, said that the Agency’s proactive regulatory approach had strengthened the oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributors. She said the CPS had ensured that public and private sector workers could build retirement savings throughout their working lives, fostering financial security during their golden years.