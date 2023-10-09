H1’23: FG earns N1.26trn from gas export

Despite 38.8 per cent drop in exports in one year, Nigeria has earned N1.26 trillion from export of liquefied natural gas to Portugal Spain, United States and other Asian countries this year. The gas was ferried from Onne Port to the various destinations between January and June 2023. According to S&P Global data, Nigeria’s LNG exports have reached nine million tonnes in August 2023, compared with total export last year of 14.7 million tonnes, leading to a decrease of 38.8 per cent. It was learnt that cargoes exported in 2023 landed in numerous markets in Europe, led by Spain with 2.7 million tonnes and Portugal, one million tonnes.

Also this month, five vessels have loaded 355,000 tonnes of the product to United States, South Africa and Spain. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that Gaslog Singapore will leave Onne Port with 80,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Oyo , 66,000 tonnes and LNG Port-Harcourt II, 77,000 tonnes. Ships traffic movement monitored by New Telegraph indicated that Gaslog Singapore is currently heading to Port Esquivel, Jamaica to delivered the products. Also, LNG Borno is en route to the port of Sines, Portugal, while LNG Oyo is being expected in Oct 9, 2023 at the port of Cape Town, South Africa. It was revealed that the country imported N639.37 billion of the fuel in Q2’23 Statistics provided the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that N622 billion between January and March 2023, noting it dropped by N82 billion from the N704 billion realised in Q4 2022.

This was the lowest quarterly income from LNG for Nigeria since the first quarter of 2022, when LNG prices and demand surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The bureau noted that Nigeria earned N622 billion, Q1 2023; N639.37 billion, Q2 2023; N704 billion, Q4 2022; N757 billion, Q3 2022; N735 billion, Q2 2022 and N655 billion, Q1 2022 respectively, making the total earnings from natural gas exports to N2.85 trillion as against the N1.95 trillion earnings in 2021 when the country generated N455.66 billion in Q1 2021; N431.53 billion in Q2 2021, N487.47 billion in Q3 2021 and N573.84 billion in Q4 2021.

It added that natural gas sales account for 9.59 per cent of the total export share in the first three months of this year. It would be recalled that the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving zero flaring by 2060, gas flaring increased by 15.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to 187.6 million Metric Standard Cubic Feet (MSCF) in the first nine months (January – September) of 2023 from 157.8 MSCF in the corresponding period of 2022. The flared gas was valued at $656.6 million or N503.5 billion at the current Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate of N766.9/ dollar.

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) explained in its latest data that the oil-producing companies responsible for the flaring would pay $375.2 million (an equivalent of N213 billion) for breaching the gas flaring laws during the period. Nevertheless, the report noted that the volume of gas flared during the period was equivalent to 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emission, which could have been utilised to generate 18,800 gigawatts of electricity per hour.

Meanwhile, the International Gas Union (IGU) has said that Nigeria’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export slumped by 1.8 tonnes in 2022 on the back of force majeure declared as a result of the massive flooding during the period. According to the 14th annual edition of the IGU World LNG report, Nigeria emerged as the seventh global LNG exporter in 2022 in the list of the top 20 global LNG exporters for 2022, Australia ranked first, exporting 80.9 metric tonnes during the year, United States, 80.5 tonnes; Qatar, 80.1 metric tonnes; Russia, 33 tonnes; Malaysia, 27.3 tonnes; Indonesia,15.7 tonnes; Nigeria, 14.7 tonnes; Oman,11 tonnes and Algeria, 10.5 tonnes; Trinidad and Tobago,8.8 tonnes.