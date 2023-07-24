H1’23: FG earned N80.27bn from electronic funds transfer

Electronic money transfer levy collections by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the first six months of the year, amounted to N80.27 billion, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings’ communiqués for the period, has shown.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the communiqués indicates that the EMT levy (collected by the FIRS, on behalf of the Federal Government) amounted to N13.80 billion in January; N11.65 billion in February; N14.49 billion in March, N14.52 billion in April; N14.37 billion in May and N11.44 billion in June. The EMT levy, introduced by the Federal Government in Finance Act, 2020 to tap into the growth in electronic funds transfer in Nigeria, is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above. The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000. Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 per cent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 per cent to the state governments, and 35 per cent to the 774 local governments. For instance, the FAAC’s communiqué on June 2023 revenue distribution, issued last week, stated: “The N907.05 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N301.50 billion, distributable Value Added Tax revenue of N273.23 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy revenue of N11.44 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of N320.89 billion.”

It further said: “For the month of June 2023, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax was N293.41 billion. This was higher than the N270.2 billion available in the month of May 2023 by N23.21 billion. “The Federal Government received N40.98 billion, the state governments received N136.61 billion and the local government councils received N95.63 billion from the N273.23 billion distributable Value Added Tax revenue.

“The N11.44 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy was shared as follows: the Federal Government received N1.72 billion, the state governments received N5.72 billion and the local government councils received N4 billion.” Last Thursday, while presenting the 2023-2024 tax revenue outlook to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, announced a total tax revenue collection of N5.5 trillion for the half-year period of January to June 2023, which, he said, is the highest tax revenue collection ever recorded by the Service in any first six months of a fiscal year.

According to the report, tax revenue collected from the oil sector from January to June 2023, stood at N2.03 trillion, as against a target of N2.3 trillion; while non-oil tax collection stood at N3.76 trillion, as against a target of N2.98 trillion. Given the increased adoption of e-payment in the country in recent times, especially in the first quarter of this year, when the cash scarcity crisis, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, made more Nigerians to resort to using e-payment platforms, the expectation in many quarters is that this would subsequently boost the country’s earnings from EMT levy collections.