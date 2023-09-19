H1’23: 10 banks grow customer deposits by 31% to N11.48trn

Ten deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country garnered total customer deposits of N11.48 trillion in the first six months of the year, H1’23 results released by the lenders has shown. With New Telegraph’s analysis of the banks’ H1’23 financial statements indicating that their total customer deposits stood at N48.48 trillion as at the end of June compared with N37 trillion at the end of last year, it means that the financial institutions grew their customer deposits by N11.48 trillion or 31.03 per cent in the first half of the year.

The 10 banks are: United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Wema Bank and Unity Bank.

A breakdown of the results indicates that UBA’s customer deposits rose to N11.14 trillion in H1’23 from N7.82 trillion as of the end of last year. This means that the Tier 1 lender raked in N3.32 trillion customer deposits in the first six months of the year.

Also, Zenith Bank’s customer deposits increased to N11.63 trillion in H1’23, from N8.98 trillion, at the end of December last year. Similarly, FBN Holdings grew its customer deposits to N9.04 trillion as at the end of June from N7.12 trillion at the end of last year. GTCO’s customer deposits increased by N1.75 trillion to N6.24 trillion at the end of June from N4.49 trillion at the end of December.

Fidelity Bank reported customer deposits of N3.18 trillion in the first half of the year compared with N2.58 trillion it recorded at the end of last year. FCMB’s customer deposits rose to N2.38 trillion in H1’ 23 from the N1.94 trillion reported by the Tier 2 lender at the end of last year, indicating that it raked in N433.54 billion customer deposits between the end of December and the end of June.

Stanbic IBTC’s customer deposits increased by N392.79 billion to N1.64 trillion at the end of June compared with N1.25 trillion at the end of last year. Wema Bank reported customer deposits of N1.39 trillion in H1’23 as against N1.17 trillion at the end of 2022. Sterling Financial Holdings Company grew customer deposits to N1.51 trillion in the first half of the year from N1.33 trillion at the end of December.

Unity Bank’s customer deposits increased by N5.96 billion to N333.39 billion at the end of June from N327.43 billion at the end of last year. Analysts note that all the banks were able to grow their customer deposits in H1’23 despite the harsh business environment in the first three months of the year, occasioned by the cash shortage-induced slowdown. Indeed, financial experts point out that DMBs are effectively leveraging digital technologies to grow their customer deposits.

For instance, commenting on the lender’s H1’23 results, Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “In the first half of 2023, First Bank Group delivered the strongest financial performance in the almost 130 years of the bank’s history; with solid business momentum, increased revenue, and excellent returns.

“The result reflects the continued positive impact of our strategy and the tremendous progress that we have made in growing and transforming the Group. The result also highlights the resilience of our business model, customer relationships and institutional capabilities.

“Given our extensive and diversified customer base of over 42 million customer accounts, our digital technology-enabled processing capabilities that ensure we process over 12 per cent of industry’s payment volume, our future-proof and cutting-edge digital banking platforms with over 22 million users that enable us to process more than 95 per cent of customer-induced transactions on digital channels, the robustness of our balance sheet, and our institutionalized risk management culture and capabilities, we see a resilient franchise today and into the future.”

In its “Access to financial services in Nigeria 2020 survey,” financial services advocacy group, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), noted that banks’ deposit growth was driven by use of digital financial services.