H1’2025: Fidelity Bank Grows Gross Earnings By 46% To N748.7bn

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced its audited financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2025, with a remarkable 46 per cent year on year growth in gross earnings from N512.9 billion recorded in H1 2024 to N748.7 billion in H1 2025.

Other highlights of the financial results, which were uploaded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) portal on Thursday, show that Net Interest Income rose to N420.4 billion, compared to N326.4 billion in H1 2024; and Customer Deposits, which grew to N7.2 trillion, from N5.9 trillion in FY 2024.

Similarly, the bank’s Net Revenue increased to N444.4 billion, compared to N396.8 billion in H1 2024. Fidelity Bank continued to expand its digital banking footprint, enhance customer experience, and support key sectors of the economy.

The bank’s loan book grew, with Net Loans and Advances expanding to N4.9 trillion, up from N4.4 trillion in FY 2024, reflecting increased support for businesses and individuals. Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing loans well within acceptable limits.

The bank’s capital raising initiatives have further strengthened its financial position, ensuring readiness to meet new regulatory requirements and pursue growth opportunities.

Fidelity Bank’s strong liquidity profile and robust governance framework provide a solid foundation for continued success.