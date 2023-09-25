H1: Tier 1 banks grow assets by 35.87% to N74.95trn

Total assets of Nigeria’s five Tier 1 deposit money banks (DMBs) grew by N19.79 trillion or 35.87 per cent to N74.95 trillion as at the end of June 2023, from N55.17 trillion at the end of December 2022, the lenders’ H1’23 financial statements has shown

The country’s first tier lenders are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO). New Telegraph’s analysis of the five DMBs’ financial statements indicates that Access Bank maintains its position as the largest bank in the country, in terms of assets, as it grew its total assets by 39.04 per cent to N20.85 trillion at the end of June 2023 from N14.99 trillion at the end of December 2022.

It was followed by Zenith Bank, which grew its total assets by 30.49 per cent to N16.03 trillion as at the end of June, from N12.29 trillion the lender reported for FY’22. Similarly, UBA’s audited H1’23 results show that it grew its total assets by 41.67 per cent to N15.38 trillion at the end of June from N10.86 trillion at the end of last year. At N14.18 trillion as of the end of June, FBN Holdings’ total assets rose by 34.02 per cent from N10.58 trillion as at December 31, 2022. GTCO grew its total assets by 32.01 per cent to N8.51 trillion in H1’23 from N6.45 trillion at the end of last year.

Analysts note that despite the sluggish economy and a challenging operating environment, Nigerian lenders were generally still able to report significant growth in assets in the first half of the year.

Indeed, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that assets growth in the banking industry has maintained an upward trajectory in the last few years.

Thus, according to the apex bank, the total assets of the industry, which stood at N34.59 trillion at the end of December 2017, jumped by 71.26 per cent (N24.65 trillion), to N59.24 trillion as of the end of December 2021.

Furthermore, personal statements written by members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at their meeting in July, indicate that total assets of the banking industry grew by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion in June this year from N65.48 trillion in June last year.

Specifically, in his personal statement at the meeting, one of the MPC members, Professor Aliyu Sanusi, said: “A review of the banking system stability report shows that the banking system continues to remain safe, sound, and resilient. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 11.2 per cent as of end-June 2023, which was above the regulatory minimum of 10 per cent. The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio was 4.1 per cent, which was below the regulatory maximum of five per cent. Furthermore, Liquidity Ratio stood at 48.4 per cent, above the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent.

“Data also shows that the banking industry’s Total Assets and Gross Credit to the economy have maintained their upward trends in June 2023. Total industry assets grew year-on-year by N30.92 trillion or 47.21 per cent to N96.4 trillion between end-June 2022 and end-June 2023.

“The upward trend in total credit to the economy stands at N37.81 trillion as of June 2023 and has increased by N10.75 trillion or 39.73 per cent between the end of June 2022 and the end of June 2023.

The credit growth has continued since 2019 following the Bank’s Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy.”

However, with total assets of N74.95 trillion as of June, 2023, it means that that the five Tier 1 lenders accounted for about 77.75 per cent of the industry’s total assets (N96.4 trillion) as of H1’23.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the first half of 2022, released in December, the CBN had stated that five lenders, which it designates as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), accounted for N37.73 trillion (57.62 per cent) of the industry’s total assets of N65.48 trillion as at the end of June last year.

The FSR also showed that the five lenders held N25.41 trillion (60.45 per cent) of total industry deposits of N42.03 trillion as of H1’22 and accounted for N15.22 trillion (56.25 per cent) of the aggregate industry credit of N27.06 trillion.