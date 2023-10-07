H1: International Tourism Records 700 Million Arrivals as Africa, Europe, Middle East Lead Growth

Global tourism continued on its steady recovery and growth rate post COVID-19 era as international arrival figures reached 700 million, translating to 84% of pre-pandemic levels between January and July of 2023. This is as Europe, Middle East and Africa lead the recovery of the global sector.

As shown in the latest report of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Barometer, 700 million tourists travelled internationally between January and July this year, 43% more than in the same months of 2022. While July was the busiest month, with 145 million international travellers recorded, about 20% of the seven-month total.

UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, noted that with the result tourism has again shown its resilience, saying: “UNWTO data once again shows how tourism is recovering strongly in every part of the world. But as our sector recovers, it also needs to adapt. The extreme weather events we have witnessed over recent months as well as the critical challenges of managing increasing tourism flows underline the need to build a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient sector and ensure recovery goes hand- in-hand with rethinking of our sector.”

Details of the report in terms of regional showing reveal the Middle East reported the best results, with arrivals 20% above pre-pandemic levels. The region continues to be the only one to exceed 2019 levels so far; Europe, reached 91% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by robust intra-regional demand and travel from the United States; Africa recovered 92% of pre-crisis visitors while the Americas reached 87%.

In Asia and the Pacific, recovery accelerated to 61% of pre-pandemic arrival levels. The results also report good prospect ahead with international tourism well on track to reach 80% to 95% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023. Prospects for September-December 2023 point to continued recovery, which will be driven by the still pent-up demand and increased air connectivity particularly in Asia and the Pacific where recovery is still subdued.

This is as the reopening of China and other Asian markets and destinations is expected to continue boosting travel both within the region and to other parts of the world while the challenging economic environment continues to be a critical factor in the effective recovery of international tourism in 2023.