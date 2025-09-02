H1 2025: Customs Rakes in N3.6trn, Achieves 55.93% Of Annual Revenue Target

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a total revenue collection of N3.6 trillion (N3,682,496,530,576.48) in the first half of 2025, representing 55.93 percent of its annual revenue target.

The figure surpasses the projected revenue for the period by N390,197,847,119.32, equivalent to 11.85 percent, underscoring the Service’s enhanced capacity in revenue mobilisation.

This development came as the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB), at its 63rd regular meeting held on Tuesday and chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, approved the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs) and twelve Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs).

A statement issued by Customs spokesperson Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada confirmed the appointments, explaining that they were made to fill vacancies created by recent retirements within the management while strengthening equitable representation across the Service’s leadership structure. The appointments were made in line with available positions across the six geopolitical zones and in strict compliance with the Federal Character Policy of the Government, as stipulated in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The newly appointed DCGs are AB Mohammed (North-West), GO Omale (North-Central), OC Orbih (South-South), and D Nnadi (South-East). The new ACGs include MP Binga (North-East), CA Awo (South-East), AB Shuaibu (North-Central), AT Abe (North-West), K Mohammed (North-West), B Mohammed (North-West), TM Daniyan (North-Central), B Oramalugo (South-East), OP Olaniyan (South-West), B Olomu (South-West), IK Oladeji (South-West), and CC Dim (South-East).

In addition, the Board approved the promotion of 3,312 senior officers across various ranks from Comptroller of Customs (CC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II). The NCS management, during its sixth management meeting held on August 29, 2025, also approved the promotion of 202 junior officers from Assistant Inspector (AIC) to Customs Assistant I (CAI). These promotions reflect the Service’s commitment to merit-based career progression and recognition of outstanding performance.

The statement further noted that, in line with the presidential directive on the National Single Window (NSW), the Board acknowledged the sustained involvement of the Customs Service in the project. The Service has deployed World Customs Organisation (WCO)-accredited officers, supported the drafting of business process requirements, actively participated in vendor selection, and continues to provide ICT and risk management expertise. With integration support from Trade Modernisation Project Limited, the Service is helping to advance the initiative toward early completion, reinforcing its commitment to trade facilitation, efficiency, and global best practices.

Commending the revenue performance, the Board said the outcome reflects the effectiveness of ongoing reforms, improved stakeholder compliance, and enhanced use of technology in Customs operations.

Updates on the Trade Modernisation Project presented at the meeting highlighted significant achievements in the second quarter of 2025 and into July. These include the wider deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), codenamed B’Odogwu; the arrival of six scanners, including an FS6000 model, to boost non-intrusive inspection; procurement of Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) equipment; establishment of a Centralised Image Analysis System (CIAS) at Customs headquarters; reinforcement of cybersecurity architecture; operationalisation of a multi-channel helpdesk; onboarding of additional stakeholders; and delivery of targeted capacity-building programmes.

On disciplinary matters, the Board approved the demotion of two officers to the next lower rank for various levels of misconduct, while also granting reinstatement to two officers following a review of their cases. The statement said this demonstrates the Board’s commitment to upholding accountability and fairness in line with the Service’s core values.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, while expressing appreciation to the Minister of Finance for his continued support and guidance.