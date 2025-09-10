H1 2025: Africa In Pole Position As Global Tourism Records 690M Tourists

…Morocco, Japan, Vietnam, Mexico, others record highest growth

International tourism has continued on its growth path as the latest report from the UN Tourism shows that global tourism was up by 5% in the first half of 2025, translating to almost 690 million international tourists, with Africa propelling the growth as the region with the strongest growth record.

The report further noted that the International tourist arrivals growth record of 5% between January and June 2025, when compared to the same period of 2024, is about 4% above pre-pandemic levels.

This impressive record, it said, is despite the global challenges, stressing that tourism has continued to show its resilience since the post-pandemic era, with a brighter outlook for the remainder of the year.

Speaking on this development, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “In the face of global challenges, international tourism continues to see strong momentum and resilience. The first half of 2025 brought growing arrival numbers and revenues for most destinations around the world, which contribute to local economies, jobs and livelihoods.

‘‘Yet, this also reminds us of our great responsibility to ensure this growth is sustainable and inclusive and to work with all local stakeholders in that sense.”

The UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer noted that the global growth was propelled by Africa, which recorded its strongest performance, while the Asia Pacific continued to rebound. Africa saw a 12% increase compared to the same period last year, as both North Africa (+14%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (+11%).

The report noted that Europe welcomed nearly 340 million international tourists, about 4% more than in 2024 and 7% more than in 2019. Northern, Western and Southern Mediterranean Europe all recorded 3% growth this period despite uneven monthly results. Central and Eastern Europe continued to rebound strongly (+9%), but remained 11% below 2019 levels.

The Americas recorded 3% growth with mixed results across sub-regions. While South America (+14%) continued to enjoy solid growth, Central America saw a 2% increase in arrivals, and North America saw flat results (+0%), mostly due to small declines in the United States and Canada.

The Caribbean (+0%) also saw weaker performance, partly due to softening demand from its major source market, the United States. The Middle East recorded 4% fewer arrivals, as arrivals in Asia and the Pacific grew 11%. North-East Asia (+20%) saw the strongest performance relative to 2024.

Some of the highest growth rates among large destinations in H1 2025 were recorded by Japan and Vietnam (+21%), the Republic of Korea (+15%), Morocco (+19%), Mexico and the Netherlands (+7%). Malaysia and Indonesia both recorded 9% growth and Hong Kong (China) 7%, though arrivals remained somewhat below 2019 levels in these destinations.

The world’s top destinations, France (+5% through May) and Spain (+5%), also recorded solid growth in arrivals this period.

The report also indicated that many destinations reported strong earnings in the first half of 2025, such as Japan (+18%), the United Kingdom (+13% through March), France (+9%), Spain (+8%) and Türkiye (+8%). While strong travel demand was seen in outbound spending from some large markets such as China (+16% through March), Spain (+16%), the UK (+15% through March), Singapore (+10%) and the Republic of Korea (+8%).

Further, the report shows a slight uptick in confidence levels for the last four months of 2025, noting that despite global uncertainty, travel demand is expected to remain resilient throughout the remainder of the year. UN Tourism’s January projection of 3% to 5% growth in international arrivals for 2025 remains unchanged.