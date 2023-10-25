Gyunka’s Reckless Remarks About Me Exposed His Ignorance – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that the former senator, Philip Gyunka was ignorant of recent developmental strides in the state hence his’ reckless remarks on his administration.

Gyunka, a former senator representing Governor Sule’s Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was said to had made some uncomplimentary remarks made on the administration of the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, when he featured as guest on a National Television to discuss the recent split judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lafia.

Reacting in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, Sule stated that such unwarranted remark on him was not only reckless, but also exposed Gyunka’s ignorance of what was happening in the State, particularly in Akwanga Zone where reference was made during the his outing.

Sule said: “It is a public knowledge that my administration has recorded unprecedented achievements in all facets. This remains a fact that cannot be argued anywhere because the giant strides are not only visible but can also be felt and touched across the State.

“For the records, it is pertinent to point out that my administration has initiated and executed over a hundred projects, cutting across all sectors of the economy and completed several others that were inherited from the previous administrations in Akwanga Zone, made up of Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Areas since inception in 2019.”

He continued that his administration facilitated the establishment of a Mobile Police Training College at Endehu, Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area.

“We have constructed the of Gudi – Moroa road. Gudi – Ungwan Dorowa road, Alushi – Wakama road, Rinze – Ngare -Ancho – Baba – Andaha road,

Andaha – Numa – Bayan Dutse roads, all in Akwanga LGA. We also constructed the Kagbu – Atsoko – Kagbu Wana road in Nasarawa-Eggon and Wamba township roads.

Other projects the governor outlined to have been executed by his administration in Akwanga Zone included; the Akwanga and Nasarawa-Eggon Neighborhood Markets, Wamba Modern Markets and completion of the Akwanga Model Hospital.

“We wish to remind Senator Gyunka and indeed, his co-travellers who, for retrogressive opposition politics have refused to see any project executed in the state and Akwanga Zone in particular by the present administration that the VIP Lodge at Akwanga was also remodelled by my administration.

“Also constructed is the Akwanga Guest House, the Event Centre at Akwanga as well as installation of 2km Solar Power Street Light, all in Akwanga, among other projects within the Zone were brought about by the my administration,” the governor added.

Sule then, challenged the PDP chieftain and other critics to, in good conscience, deny that the aforelisted projects do not exist in Akwanga zone.