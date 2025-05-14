Gyokeres To Become One Of Arsenal’s Highest Earners With 5-Year Contract

Share

Arsenal are prepared to make Viktor Gyokeres one of their highest earners if they convince him to join from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, is in the market for a new striker ahead of next season. Gyokeres has emerged as the most likely target for the Premier League side.

But they will face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. Sporting are believed to be demanding a fee over £70 million for the 26-yearold who has scored 95 goals in 100 games for the Portuguese side.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal have held negotiations with Gyokeres’ representatives and are ready to offer him an annual salary package of €8.3 million (£7 million) net.

That would put the striker’s gross weekly salary in the region of £240,000 pounds and place him among the club’s highest earners, trailing only Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, according to Capology.

