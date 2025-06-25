Gyokeres Threatens Sporting Over Transfer

Share

Swedish striker, Viktor Gyokeres, is pushing hard for a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

After a stunning season with 54 goals for Sporting Lisbon, the 27-year-old has reportedly told the club’s president, Frederico Varandas, that he wants out — and he wants it now.

According to Portuguese outlet Record , Gyokeres personally called Varandas, insisting he has done his part for the club and urged Sporting to accept a €60 million offer plus €10 million in add-ons from Arsenal.

He warned he won’t return for pre-season and would never forgive the club if they block his dream move.

