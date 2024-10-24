Gyang Urges Swift Passage of N’Central Devt Commission Bill

Share

Former Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District during the 9th Senate and co-sponsor of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) Bill, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang has called on the 10th Senate and House of Representatives to expedite legislative action passage of the bill on the North Central Commission.

According to him bill’s passage is crucial following the establishment of the Ministry for Regional Development.

Five regional development commissions – Niger Delta, North East, North West, South East and South West – already exist while the North Central zone remains the sole outstanding region.

Senator Gyang in a press statement signed and issued in Jos Thursday emphasized that the 2025 budget allocations for regional development necessitate swift legislative action to prevent the North Central’s exclusion.

“The North Central cannot afford to miss this regional development opportunity initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Senator Gyang stressed.

He expressed confidence that President Tinubu eagerly awaits the National Assembly’s passage of the North Central Development Commission Bill for assent.

Share

Please follow and like us: