Gyang, Lalong, NUJ Celebrate Mutfwang At 60th Birthday

Istifanus Dung Gyang, who represented Plateau North in the 9th National Assembly, and Senator Representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District Simon Lalong have appreciated God on behalf of Governor Mutfwang for granting him the privilege to witness his diamond jubilee on earth, urging him to make every second of it count.

Gyang, in a Press statement he signed and issued in Jos, said Governor Mutfwang’s 60th birthday celebration is a moment of joy as Plateau people and well-wishers across the nation celebrate with him.

“This occasion is also an opportune moment to recall how God positioned Gov. Mutfwang on the saddle of leadership of our dear state and to pray that he maximizes the opportunity to write his name on the sands of time through meaningful developmental programs and projects, some of which are beginning to show.

“At 60, Gov Mutfwang now has the decorum of age with the baton in his hand to raise the bar and surpass the record of his predecessors.”

Lalong also, in a message, joined Mutfwang’s family, friends, associates, well-wishers and supporters to congratulate him for witnessing this special day.

He appreciated the Governor for his efforts in contributing towards the growth and development of society, particularly in his current role of running the affairs of Plateau State.

According to him, special days and landmark birthdays present an opportunity for reflection on the mercies of God and one’s purpose for existence, hence the need for Governor Mutfwang to savour the blessings of the day.

While wishing him many more years of God’s blessings, good health and strength, Lalong urged him to continue to use the privileges, platforms and opportunities God gives him to serve the people.

Meanwhile, the Executive and Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Plateau State Council has also joined family, associates and the good people of Plateau State to felicitate with Manasseh Mutfwang on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Plateau State, in a statement signed by Ayuku Pwaspo and Mary Domtur who are the Chairman and Secretary of the union, also rejoiced with the governor on this significant milestone and is proud of his visionary leadership, dedication and commitment in delivering the dividends of democracy to people of Plateau State.

The governor’s pragmatic approach in uniting Plateau people irrespective of tribe, religion and political sentiment is commendable.

The NUJ is particularly excited with the gains recorded through the implementation of Executive Order Three of 2023 and the recent Executive Order One of 2025, which suspended mining activities in Plateau to provide a robust policy direction for mining exploration which will be of mutual benefit to the government and the people.

Some of the initiatives that have endeared the governor to the people are the urban-city road rehabilitation and the provision of Metro buses to ease the hardship of transportation occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Others are payment of arrears of gratuity spanning over thirty years, implementation of the new minimum wage to workers and various interventions in the agricultural, health and educational sectors.

The NUJ also congratulated him on his recent award as “Governor of The Year 2024” by The Sun Publishing Limited, which has not only placed more responsibility on his administration but will serve as motivation to do more for Plateau people.

“Mr Governor, the NUJ assures you of its unflinchingly support and pray that your tenure will witness the needed peace, development and progress the people of Plateau yearn for,” the union said.

