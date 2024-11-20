Gyang Appeals To Mutfwang To Reconstruct Bisichi-Mangu Hale Road

Share

Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang who represented Plateau North in the 9th Senate has called on Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State to prioritize the reconstruction of the Bisichi-Mangu Hale Road in the 2025 state budget.

Senator Gyang in a press statement issued in Jos on Wednesday said the road which is critical, connects the three senatorial zones and has deteriorated significantly, causing hardship for commuters.

“As a major artery, this road facilitates economic activities and movement between key regions in Plateau State. Its reconstruction will not only ease travel but also enhance security along the road axis.

According to him the road When fully executed, and other signature projects to be initiated by the state government will stand to the credit of Governor Mutfwang as worthy legacies.

It would be recalled that Governor Mutfwang has already demonstrated his commitment to improving infrastructure in Plateau State. Recently, he visited the Chinese Embassy to seek infrastructural intervention, particularly in road construction.

Senator Gyang however appealed to Governor, Mutfwang, to, as a matter of priority, provide funding for this particular road project under the 2025 state budget, saying if done, will bring much-needed relief to citizens of the state who ply the road.

Adding that it will further boost economic activities across the state by singular road projects.

The lawmaker also advised the Governor to focus more on his own projects in the state rather than seeking to take credit for a project of the federal government.

