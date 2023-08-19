Gyan Tips Osimhen To Win 2023 African Player Of The Year Award

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of Ghana’s Black Stars, has expressed his support for Victor Osimhen to win the Af- rican Player of the Year award in 2023.

Last season, Osimhen had a significant impact on Napoli’s Scudetto victory. The Partenopei’s 24-year- old forward scored 26 goals in 32 league games, becoming the first Nigerian and African to win the Italian top-flight’s top scorer award.

Osimhen also recorded five more goals for the Naples club in the UEFA Champions League. Gyan claimed the striker is the right candidate to win the best player award. “For me, he (Osimhen) deserves it.

As a striker and seeing what he is doing, for the first time in over 30 years, winning the league with Napoli. He deserves it,” Gyan told Brilla FM.

The Confederation of African Football will the winner of the award later this year. Former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian to win the award in 1999.