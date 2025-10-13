GWR: Tacha Sets Unofficial Record With 145 Makeovers In 24 Hours

A 29-year-old Nigerian media personality, makeup artist and former season four Big Brother Naija housemate, Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha has achieved an extraordinary feat by setting an unofficial world record for the most makeovers done in 24 hours.

Tacha successfully enhanced the beauty of 145 people within 24 hours, surpassing the existing record of 113 makeovers held by Swapnil Shinde, an Indian-origin makeup artist.

The talented beautician’s record-breaking attempt showcased her creativity, speed, and dedication to her craft, earning her widespread admiration across social media platforms.

She wrapped up the marathon session by 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, Lagos, the same venue where she began the challenge on Saturday.

Tacha now awaits official confirmation from the Guinness World Records to validate her achievement and make it globally recognized.