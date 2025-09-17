GWR: Remi Tinubu Congratulates Hilda Baci On New Record

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated celebrity chef Hilda Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci on setting another Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style Jollof rice.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mrs. Tinubu praised Baci’s resilience, creativity, and passion, describing her achievement as an inspiration to Nigerian women and youths across the globe.

“Your passion, resilience, and creativity in showcasing your craft as a celebrity chef of one of Nigeria’s most loved dishes on the global stage is inspiring. Your culinary art has not only brought pride to our dear nation but has gained national and global recognition,” she said.

The First Lady noted that the feat demonstrates the potential of young Nigerian women to achieve greatness through hard work, determination, and innovation. She also prayed for greater accomplishments for Baci and other Nigerian youths who dare to dream.

This marks another international milestone for Hilda Baci, who had earlier gained worldwide recognition for her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.