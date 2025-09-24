GWR Reacts To Mandy Kiss’ 100 Men In One Day’ Application

Guiness World Records (GWR) has disowned an application by Nigerian Content Creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, to “Take in 100 men in a single day”

The record attempt generated a flurry of criticism online as netizens were shocked at her desire to take on 100 men in 24 hours in a bid to break a Guinness World Record.

In reaction to the creator’s controversial application, Guinness said that they do not honour such activities.

READ ALSO

On its official page, Guinness World Records (GWR) said, “This is not a record we monitor”.

Here are reactions trailing the GWR response to the controversial world record attempt.

One netizen responded, “You must monitor this one by force ooo, one of my guys is ready to be part of her team.”

Another said, “Why isn’t it a record that you monitor isn’t sharing infection to 100 men an incredible thing to do? So why declining her?”

A third netizen replied comically: “She has already paid for the hotel, she has gotten a new bed, Food money paid, water and energy money paid, Transport and co*dom paid, while camera money with other money already paid…”

“Like how would she get her money back?” another user responded.