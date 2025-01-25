GWR: Mr Dolor Sets To Break Longest Stand-Up Comedy Show

Share

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Dolor Kevwe Obarkere, better known as Mr Dolor, has announced his determination to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual.

The Delta State-born comedian disclosed this on Saturday, on his Facebook page, noting that he would be cracking jokes for 50 hours, which is a three-day marathon comedy by him.

He appealed to Nigerians, Africans and the world for their support to make this history a reality.

The statement reads: “I want to officially declare to the public about me attempting the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual on the Guinness world record this February 27th – 1st of March 2025.

“I will be cracking jokes for 50 hours which is a 3 days marathon comedy by me alone.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians, Africans and the world for their support of all kinds to make this history a reality.”

The Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual is 40 hours and 8 minutes and was performed by The Midnight Swinger aka David Scott (USA) at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa, USA, on 29-30 April, 2013.

“I will be the next Breaker, from Nigeria Come March 1st. 2025.

“I’m calling on all media houses, blogs, companies, government and individuals to support this history, as this is going to be a free event, there won’t be ticket sales to realize any funds from this,” he appealed.

“Your free will donations will be highly appreciated and make every logistics to be taken care of. Please join the team #DOL2025 marathon comedy show.”

This event will take place at Pepperoni Fast Food, Lekki-Epe Express Way, Ajah, Lagos.

