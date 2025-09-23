Nigerian celebrity chef and record holder, Hilda Baci, has recounted a moment during her Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt to cook the largest pot of jollof rice, after the bespoke, gigantic pot collapsed.

In a video making rounds on social media, Hilda, who spoke on HipTV on Tuesday, revealed that the incident scared and almost overwhelmed her.

According to the 30-year-old Akwa Ibom State-born chef, her priority was the mass distribution of food, not the GWR record.

She said, “When we had the mishap with the pot, in my first few seconds, my heart was in my hands. I was very scared and very worried.

“For me, the record was not the most important thing. It was important that people got to taste and enjoy the food we had spent hours making.”

The chef, however, revealed during her interview that the pot mishap was a blessing in disguise

“I would say it was a good thing that the pot caved because it made food distribution a lot easier… it was a blessing in disguise.”

Baci further explained that she submitted photographic evidence of the weighing process to Guinness World Records (GWR), adding that her team had to act quickly, ensuring the process was transparent and properly documented before moving forward.

“So I reached out to our adjudicator, and I let him know that the pot caved… And he’s like, let’s just proceed…we had to look for different cameras to see if we had a recording, a clear recording of that, because for me, transparency is very, very important.

“So once we were able to establish that we had a clear recording of that, it was just straight to the next thing, like to distribute the food.”

Speaking on her feat as a two-time Guinness World Record holder, she said, “It’s just a testament that God is good and I’m a child of grace. When I tell you grace is here and you doubt me, look at my track record. Trust the Lord.”