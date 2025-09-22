GWR: Hilda Baci Reveals Plans For Iconic Pot

Celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, has unveiled her plans for the iconic giant pot that earned her global fame.

The culinary sensation, who partnered with food brand Gino to cook the world’s largest serving of Nigerian jollof rice, said the pot will not be sold or auctioned despite receiving numerous offers.

According to Hilda, the massive cookware carries deep symbolic value beyond its size.

“It holds more than just rice, it represents history, faith, and innovation,” she explained, noting the painstaking effort that went into designing and assembling the record-breaking pot.

The Guinness World Record star, who has become a household name since her feat, stressed that the pot will remain a treasured piece of her culinary journey and a source of inspiration to Nigerians and food lovers worldwide.