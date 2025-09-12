GWR: Hilda Baci Begins Attempt For Largest Pot Of Jollof Rice

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has officially kicked off her ambitious Guinness World Record attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice, targeting 250 bags of rice.

The Nigerian chef, who gained global fame in 2023 after breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon, began her latest record-setting attempt at Eko Hotels, Lagos, before a massive crowd of supporters and fans.

Before the cooking marathon commenced, Hilda was spotted with her mother in a heartfelt moment of prayer, asking God for strength, protection, and endurance throughout the process.

The touching scene drew emotional cheers from spectators, with many acknowledging her mother’s role as a strong pillar in her success story.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Hilda wrote:

“Yes, I can officially confirm this pot is squeaky clean! I rolled up my sleeves and washed it myself. In just a few hours, this same pot will carry thousands of servings of Nigerian Jollof history in the making.”

The event, which was initially scheduled for Muri Okunola Park, was later moved to Eko Hotel due to the overwhelming interest. Over 20,000 people registered to attend, showing the massive anticipation surrounding Hilda’s latest Guinness World Record journey.

This attempt not only celebrates Nigerian jollof rice on a global stage but also cements Hilda Baci’s place as one of Africa’s most daring and celebrated culinary icons.