GWR: Ghanaian Media Personality To Embark On 117hrs Sing-A-Thon

A Ghanaian media personality, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has announced his readiness to embark on the longest singing hour, tagged Sing-A-Thon as she set to break the Guinness World Record (GWR).

Taking to her Instagram page to make the announcement, the media personality shared the screenshot of the response she got from the management of the GWR for her upcoming sing-a-thon.

According to her, she will be singing only Ghanaian songs for 117 hours and will not repeat songs until after the fourth-hour break.

Asantewaa claimed that her main reason for embarking on this record-breaking activity was to promote Ghanaian songs to the world.

She further disclosed that she will be breaking the record of the current world record breaker for longest singing marathon by an individual of 102 hours.