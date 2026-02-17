GWR: DJ PrettyPlay To Commence 288-Hour Club DJing Marathon

Talented Nigerian female disc jockey, Princess Ntuk Williams, better known as DJ PrettyPlay, has set in motion plans to make history with a monumental 288-hour DJ marathon.

Scheduled to take place on March 3rd, 2025, at Bay Lounge in Lekki, the 288-hour DJ marathon is unlike other record attempts, as it is a testament of resilience coupled with passion.

New Telegraph recalls that DJ PrettyPlay’s journey into the world of DJing commenced long before she touched the turntables.

Raised in the dynamic soundscape of Lagos, she honed her craft as a dancer before transitioning to DJing in 2014.

Her passion for music and commitment to excellence have taken her from local stages to international platforms, including Big Brother Naija and the AFRIMMA Awards.

When interrogated on why 288 hours, DJ PrettyPlay explains that “the number is symbolic of endurance and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

It’s a daunting commitment, but one that reflects her dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible for women in the industry”.

Choosing Lagos as the backdrop is significant for her, as she says that “the city’s vibrant energy, its challenges, and its unique cultural landscape have been instrumental in shaping her artistry and resilience.”

The city’s pulse, she believes, “will be a driving force throughout my marathon”.

For DJ PrettyPlay, this attempt is about more than just the record. It’s about inspiring the next generation of women in music, challenging norms, and creating platforms for emerging talents. It’s about leaving a legacy of resilience, creativity, and empowerment.

As DJ PrettyPlay goes on this great journey, her long-term vision includes launching a DJ Academy, founding a record label, and touring globally to spread the rich sounds of Africa worldwide.

She said that the marathon is more than a personal challenge, as “it’s a movement, and it’s one that the world will be watching”.