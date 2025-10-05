Controversial Nigerian comedian and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star, DeeOne has completed the Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest stand-up comedy performance by an individual.

According to the GWR, the comedian began the 52-hour marathon at midnight on October 2 and wrapped it up on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The event, which held at Pallazzo, Ikeja, Lagos, drew a large turnout of supporters and industry colleagues.

Speaking after the record-breaking effort, Deeone explained that his motivation was to inspire young Nigerians and dreamers everywhere.

“No goal is too high to achieve,” he said.

Several Nigerian celebrities, including Pamilerin, Acapella, FunnyBone, Uche Maduagwu, Husband Material, EmmaOhMaGod, K-Solo, Constance Owoyemi, Akinolu Jekins, and Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st attended the event.

The attempt has been submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.