GWR: Daniel Regha Questions Unequal Support In Nigeria

Nigerian social media commentator, Daniel Regha, has sparked conversations online after questioning why Nigerians show selective support for Guinness World Record (GWR) attempts.

In a recent post on X, Regha pointed out that several Nigerians have attempted record-breaking feats in recent months but failed to receive the same widespread backing and recognition as Hilda Baci, who made headlines in 2023 with her cook-a-thon attempt.

“Some Nigerians have attempted a Guinness World Record in the last few months. Why didn’t they get the same support that Hilda is getting?

“Or are their dreams not valid enough? Apparently, many Nigerians only support when it’s cloudy,” Regha wrote.

His statement quickly drew reactions from users:

@thekingpin argued that the situation is similar to content creation, noting, “Many Nigerians have attempted the same poverty content you create but aren’t getting the same recognition. It’s about a unique strategy and grace, just like Hilda Baci.”

@Mo’ explained that popularity and visibility play a major role: “It’s all about the publicity given to the attempt. Hilda was already popular, so it was easier to identify with her than with those still struggling to break through.”

@earl called for a cultural shift in support: “So true. We should challenge ourselves to support beyond the spotlight. Not every achievement will trend, but every dream matters. Let’s build a culture where encouragement isn’t built for virality but extended to all who dare to try.”

Regha’s remarks have reignited debate about how Nigerians rally behind success, with many agreeing that fame and media visibility often determine who gets celebrated.