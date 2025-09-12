GWR: Daniel Regha Criticizes Hilda Baci’s Cleaning Method (Video)

Controversial Nigerian X personality, Daniel Regha, has once again sparked reactions on social media after criticising Hilda Baci’s cleaning method in a viral post.

Hilda Baci, the celebrity chef who gained international fame after breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon in 2023, recently shared a video of herself cleaning.

While many fans praised her for being relatable and down-to-earth, Daniel Regha took a different stance.

In his comment, Regha faulted the method used by the chef, arguing that it was not the proper way to clean and should not be promoted publicly by a role model of her influence.

His statement quickly gained traction on X, dividing opinions among users.

Some netizens defended Hilda, insisting that her approach was normal and should not be overly criticised, while others agreed with Regha, saying public figures should always promote best practices.

The online debate has since trended under multiple hashtags, once again putting both Daniel Regha and Hilda Baci in the spotlight.

